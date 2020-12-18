Friday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The clock is ticking for the Senate.
They’ll be working through the weekend to not only finalize plans for a stimulus relief package, but pass a government spending bill with a midnight deadline.
And today, another Tri-State hospital will begin vaccinating their workers. Jasper Memorial will start giving out shots.
More could soon be on the way, as a FDA panel recommends greenlighting another vaccine.
Plus, legal battle could be brewing between the University of Evansville and its faculty.
UE staff members plan to meet today to discuss their options, after the university proposed job cuts.
