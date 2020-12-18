Former O’boro Catholic, KWC basketball star organizes charity giveaway event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Just days away from Christmas, volunteers are preparing hundreds of meals to hand out to people in need this weekend.
A relatively new cause called “Beverly’s Hearty Slice” is helping needy families in the Owensboro area at Kendall-Perkins Park on Friday evening.
Former Owensboro Catholic and Kentucky Wesleyan basketball star, Travis Owsley, leads the charity, which he named after his late mother, Beverly Slaughter.
On Friday, Owsley is helping as many as 80 families, while giving away Christmas presents in the process. He’s also serving pizza to anyone that stops by.
Friday’s event is not the first one for the new charity.
Along with pizza, Owsley has served 145 Thanksgiving meals. He’s also given away nearly 150 bags of Halloween candy.
The charity event at Kendall-Perkins Park continues Friday until 7:30 p.m.
Owsley is hoping events like this one can help bring a positive outlook to the area of town near 5th Street.
