Ex-Cannelton police officer arrested on child seduction charges

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A former officer with the Cannelton Police Department was arrested for child seduction on Friday.
According to Indiana State Police, 30-year old Kyle Lutgring was arrested after a four-month long investigation.
Troopers say Lutgring is accused of seducing a woman under the age of 18. The alleged incident happened in June, the same time that Lutgring was working as a police officer.
ISP officials say that Lutgring resigned prior to the investigation.
The suspect was taken to the Perry County Jail. Lutgring is currently out on bond.
