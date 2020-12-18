Deadline set for cleanup efforts of partially collapsed building in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A deadline is set for plans to clean up a downtown property in Henderson.
The former Alles Brothers furniture building in the 200 block of First Street partially collapsed in August. The building was razed the next day.
Henderson’s Codes Department cited the property for “unsafe conditions.” However, those citations were contested because the owners had concerns about how to dispose of the debris.
The Code Enforcement Board for the city of Henderson has approved a plan to start the clock running on December 28, allowing 30 days to finalize cleanup efforts.
The Codes Department was directed to fine the owners $200 per work day, starting December 28. The contested citation will be considered again by the Code Enforcement Board in late January.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.