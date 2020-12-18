CVS recruiting employees in preps for vaccine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In preparation for wide distribution of a coronavirus vaccine, CVS Health is ramping up its recruiting efforts.
They are hiring more than 10,000 new employees by the end of the year.
In the Hoosier State, officials say the company is looking to fill roughly 700 jobs this month.
This is all in preparation for when COVID-19 vaccines are ready to be distributed to long-term care facilities and to the public.
Specifically, CVS is looking to hire pharmacists, registered nurses, and pharmacy technicians.
These employees would assist in COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in their local communities.
There are part-time, full-time and temporary jobs available.
Vice President of Talent Acquisition Jeff Lackey says there is plenty of room for growth.
“These opportunities today are just the first time in a long career journey within CVS Health. The world is their oyster at this point in time,” said Lackey.
There are required certifications for some of these positions.
