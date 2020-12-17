IL reports two additional local COVID-19 deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave a coronavirus briefing Thursday.
State leaders discussed the new CDC guidance that more than five doses could be taken from each Pfizer vial. This increases the number of people that can be vaccinated with the vials that have already been shipped.
Thursday, the state website shows 8,828 new positive cases and 180 additional deaths.
Illinois now has at least 879,428 total positive COVID-19 cases and 14,835 deaths statewide.
The map shows two new deaths in White County and one new death in Edwards County.
It shows six new cases in Wayne County, 22 new cases in White County, 27 new cases in Wabash County, and three new cases in Edwards County.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,170 cases, 37 deaths
- White County - 933 cases, 14 deaths
- Wabash County - 914 cases, 9 deaths
- Edwards County - 338 cases, 5 deaths
