Sunny Friday, rainy Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Frigid temperatures were entrenched across the Tri-State on Thursday as highs only climbed into the upper 30s. Sunny skies return on Friday with highs in the middle 40s. Another system will push through the Tri-State on Saturday and bring scattered showers to the region. Highs will reach the mid 40s on Saturday and the lower 50s on Sunday. Partly sunny to start next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the middle 30s. Rain or snow chances return on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.