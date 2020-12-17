Several UE faculty members receive contract notices

In the initial faculty meeting on December 10, faculty were informed that they would receive provisional contract notification this week. The notification serves as notice under the Faculty Manual concerning the University’s draft program realignment. The notice was sent to faculty members with appointments that could end effective May 31, 2022. Although the Faculty Manual requires the University to provide a maximum of 12 months’ notice (for those with two or more years of service), the University is providing 18 months’ notice. This notice was to provide faculty members with 18 months’ notice. This is a provisional notice for two reasons – (1) the proposed plan may result in modifications as a result of input from the faculty and (2) the notice may be cancelled if other faculty members in impacted programs in any final plan elect to participate in the voluntary separation incentive program.