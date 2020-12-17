Officials celebrate finished road-widening project with ribbon cutting in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - After two years of work, a road-widening project is finished in Henderson.
Officials cut the ribbon on Ohio Drive Thursday morning to celebrate the renovation. A picture of the ribbon cutting is on the Henderson Economic Development’s Facebook page.
Officials say the road leads to one of the county’s biggest employers, Gibbs Diecasting, and 11 other businesses.
Hundreds of commercial trucks and vehicles use the road each day.
Grant money paid for part of the nearly $2 million project. The city and county covered the rest.
Officials are hoping it will lead to more projects in the future.
