Mostly cloudy and cold today, warmer weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As was expected, we saw a mix of rain and snow showers yesterday. The last of that precipitation moved out of our region yesterday evening, but our skies remained cloudy all night.
That trend will continue into today. We will stay dry, but the clouds will hang around for most of the day before gradually clearing late this afternoon and evening. Under those mostly cloudy skies, our temperatures will stay chilly. We are starting the day in the low 30s and will only making it into the upper 30s this afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly clear, calm and cold. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 20s by tomorrow morning.
Friday will be mostly sunny, although we will see a few more clouds during the afternoon and evening. A light breeze will start to flow in from the south-southeast tomorrow, pushing warmer air up into the Tri-State. That will help our temperatures climb into the mid 40s Friday afternoon before falling back into the low to mid 30s that night.
Our high temperatures will reach into the mid 40s again on Saturday, but Saturday will be cloudy, and scattered rain showers are possible, mainly from around midday through the afternoon and evening.
That rain will continue into Saturday night, but it will push off to our east by Sunday morning, and the clouds will gradually clear throughout the day on Sunday.
As that system moves out, we will see a warming trend to start next week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s on Sunday and lower 50s Monday through Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but clouds build back in on Wednesday, and we could see another round of showers Wednesday night.
