Madisonville school hosts socially distanced Christmas event for children, families

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - It was a festive night to take a ride on the Polar Express in Hopkins County on Thursday.
People of all ages turned out at Pride Elementary School in Madisonville for a drive-by parade featuring Santa, an outdoor movie, inflatables for the kids and treats for everyone.
One of the teachers say they saw former students, elderly couples and families from around the neighborhood on Thursday. Some parents had tears in their eyes, saying it felt “normal” just for a moment.
The school’s family resource coordinator organized the event, with teachers and staff helping to pull it off.
This was the first year of this event.
