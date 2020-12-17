KSP: 2 Ohio Co. men arrested on child sexual exploitation charges after investigation

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police arrested two Ohio County men on child sexual exploitation charges Wednesday.
KSP’s electronic crime branch arrested 21-year-old Tyler Michael Davis and 68-year-old McClellan Baker on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Authorities say these arrested came as a result of an undercover internet crimes against children investigation.
That investigation started after KSP says they discovered the suspects sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
According to officials, a search warrant was executed at both Davis’s and Baker’s residences, where equipment used in the alleged crime was taken to KSP’s forensic lab.
Both Davis and Baker are booked in the Ohio County Detention Center, where they face several charges relating to child sexual exploitation.
State police say the investigation is ongoing.
