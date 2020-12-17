Jasper dog trainer charged with animal cruelty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say they were first called in August about animals possibly being neglected while in the care of Ethan Rose at his dog training facility, Ethan’s K-9 Solutions in Jasper.
Officers were told a dog left the facility in late July was immediately taken to a veterinarian by its owners.
They say the dog was diagnosed with dehydration and was found to be underweight.
Officers say they later learned that on August 14 a dog was found dead at the facility by employees.
They say another dog was found dead five days later.
Police say both dogs were were found to have died from dehydration.
They say Rose made statements or threats to witnesses to not speak to law enforcement about the situation.
Rose is charged with 3 Counts of Animal Cruelty (Class A Misdemeanors) and 2 counts of Obstruction(Level 6 Felony).
