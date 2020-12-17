International Automotive Components Group to close Madisonville plant

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The International Automotive Components (IAC) Group is closing its plant in Hopkins County.
In a statement sent to 14 News on Thursday night, the IAC Group says the decision was based on production capabilities and the automotive landscape.
Officials say they will be working with Kentucky Workforce Solutions to help employees transition to new jobs.
You can read the IAC Group’s full statement regarding the closure below:
The decision to cease operations at IAC’s Madisonville, KY plant was based on a review of our production capabilities and the competitive automotive landscape. This was an extremely difficult decision, but one we believe is in the long-term interest of our company. IAC management will be working closely with the local union and affected employees to support them through this process. We are also actively working with Kentucky Workforce Solutions to help our employees successfully transition to other career opportunities.
