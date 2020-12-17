Hopkins Co. records another COVID-19 death; Green River District reports 119 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported 119 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 73 are in Daviess County, 23 are in Ohio County, there are seven in both Henderson and McLean counties, four are in Hancock County, three are in Union County, and there are two new cases in Webster County.
Green River health officials say they have had 10,904 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. They say of those cases, 8,176 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing another death and 35 more cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has recorded a total of 2,333 cases. Of those confirmed cases, 1,504 residents have recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 745 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 4,751 cases, 74 deaths, 3,451 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,721 cases, 30 deaths, 1,467 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 2,333 cases, 84 deaths, 1,504 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,357 cases, 27 deaths, 997 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,490 cases, 47 deaths, 1,913 recovered
- Webster Co. - 645 cases, 11 deaths, 502 recovered
- McLean Co. - 482 cases, 21 deaths, 362 recovered
- Union Co. - 821 cases, 9 deaths, 675 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 358 cases, 12 deaths, 276 recovered
