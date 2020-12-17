Henderson creating relief program to help small businesses affected by pandemic

HENERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners is taking action to create a Small Business Continuity Grant Program.
According to city officials, the program intends to distribution $300,000 to those small businesses that have been affected by the ongoing pandemic.
The grant application process will be open, starting on December 21, and will continue through March 21.
They say grant funding will be available to brick-and-mortar, for-profit businesses that have existed for no less than one year.
The businesses need to have 25 or fewer full-time employees and be located within the city. City leaders also say they must have an active business license and be up to date on all city taxes.
Applicants need to be able to demonstrate a need based on worsening business performance caused by the pandemic.
Grant funding levels will be in two tiers that will award either $5,000 or $10,000.
“The City of Henderson recognizes the local effects of the pandemic (including the state and federal recommendations for social distancing, shut-down of businesses and self-quarantining) has put financial hardships on our citizens to conduct business as usual,” Mayor Austin said. “While these are necessary to help prevent the spread of this devastating virus, it is also our responsibility to provide some help for our citizens and business community.”
You can apply for the relief program on the City of Henderson’s website, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce website, and the Henderson Economic Developments website.
