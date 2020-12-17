Gov. Holcomb unveils 2021 ‘Next Level Agenda’

The 2021 agenda includes regulatory and statutory changes prompted by the state’s COVID-19 response, including expanding telemedicine services, making virtual meeting options permanent and providing businesses and schools with coronavirus liability protections. Governor Holcomb says the agenda also calls for removing barriers for Hoosiers to reinstate their driver’s license. He says having a driver’s license is essential to finding and keeping a job, and the suspensions have a bigger impact on low-income populations, rural residents, and ex-offenders. The agenda also calls for continuing to improve services and increase opportunity for the state’s minority populations.