Evansville unveils remodeled homes as part of low-cost housing project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first of four remodeled homes along the 500 block of Bayard Park Drive is set to go up for sale on Friday.
The city of Evansville paired with TruVest to revitalize the neighborhood by converting decrepit and abandoned homes into low-cost housing.
The investment used $150,000 from the affordable housing trust.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said the initiative was taken as a way to attempt to lift up an area of the city by pouring a concentrated effort into a small area.
“What we hope is that the work on this block will encourage other investment in this area and continue to have a ripple effect,” Mayor Winnecke said.
Each house is set to be bought and owned by their residents. By making home ownership easier in a low-income area, city officials said they hope it will lead to increased property values and outside investments in the neighborhood.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.