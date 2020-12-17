EPD disappointed in attempted toy resale after Wednesday night giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police expressing its disappointment Thursday after free toys that officers handed out to children popped up for resale on Facebook.
A pair of NFL cruisers were posted for sale hours after the toy giveaway at the Civic Center ended Wednesday night.
Officer Phil Smith with the Evansville Police Department tells 14 News if the person needed some kind financial assistance, police would have been glad to help. He also says the situation is unfortunate because some people were turned away when toys ran out.
”It’s not illegal, but it’s definitely immoral in the eyes of the people that were waiting in the line, in the spirit of getting a Christmas gift, you know?” Officer Smith said. “That person, who I will not say their name, they’re going to have to live with the decision they have made.”
We are learning the original post attempting to sell the toy has been taken down.
