Deaconess plans to vaccinate more than 1,300 healthcare workers by Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday marked the third day of COVID-19 vaccinations at Deaconess Health System.
Officials say more than 650 vaccines have already been administered this week to frontline healthcare workers at Deaconess. They say that number will double by the end of the day Thursday.
682 more frontline workers are scheduled to roll up their sleeves on the third day of vaccinations.
“We immunize a lot of people,” says Deaconess Health System President Dr. James Porter. “We are going to be running 12 hours a day seven days a week.”
For now, vaccinations for frontline workers will alternate daily between Deaconess Gateway and Midtown Hospitals. Officials then expect to open a third vaccination site next week.
So far, officials say no allergic reactions have been reported among the recipients.
“Our hope is that the shipments just keep coming in,” says Dr. Porter, “so we can keep the vaccine machine rolling. It’s going to take awhile for us to be able to immunize this huge number of people.”
Officials with Deaconess said Tuesday’s shipment of vaccines actually carried more doses than expected. That’s because experts say some of the vials can hold up to seven doses, which is more than the five doses professionals had planned for.
“These are tough days for the people that are up on our patient care units,” says Dr. Porter. “Our intensive care units are full. Our nurses and doctors have been working long, hard hours, and there is no end in sight, except for this vaccine.”
