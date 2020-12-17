COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Memorial Hospital in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center have received their first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, according to hospital officials.
They said they will start vaccinating frontline healthcare workers on Friday.
Memorial Hospital was one of the 40 hospitals across the state of Indiana to receive the first round of vaccines.
Deaconess in Evansville and Baptist Health in Madisonville both receive their vaccines on Tuesday and have already started vaccinating their frontline healthcare workers.
