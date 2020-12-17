Coroner: 1 person dies in Henderson Co. fire

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person has died in an early morning fire in southern Henderson County, according to the Henderson County Coroner.
That fire was at the Gumz Hunt Club, located off Martin-Martin Road.
The coroner tells us a man and his dog were found when Smith Mills Fire Department arrived on scene around 5:30 Thursday morning.
Fire officials say the structure was on fire when fire departments arrived.
This is a developing story and will update you once we learn more information.
