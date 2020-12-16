3 new local COVID-19 deaths reported in KY; Green River District up 190 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reports 2,898 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths.
The total number of deaths in the Commonwealth is 2,262.
The Green River District Health Department reported two more COVID-19 related deaths and 190 additional cases Wednesday.
Of those new cases, 128 are in Daviess County, 24 are in Henderson County, 13 are in Webster County, 10 are in Ohio County, eight are in Union County, five are in McLean County, and there two new cases in Hancock County.
Those new deaths include a resident of Daviess County and a resident of Webster County.
Green River health officials say they have recorded a total of 10,785 cases since the start of the pandemic. They say of those confirmed cases, 8,037 residents of the seven-county region have recovered from the virus.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 18 new cases.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing one new death and 15 more cases Wednesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen 2,298 confirmed cases and 1,476 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 739 active cases.
Leaders from Hopkins County got together Wednesday morning to provide an update on the coronavirus situation in the county.
You can watch that full update in the post below.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 4,678 cases, 74 deaths, 3,381 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,721 cases, 30 deaths, 1,467 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 2,298 cases, 83 deaths, 1,476 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,334 cases, 27 deaths, 970 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,483 cases, 47 deaths, 1,889 recovered
- Webster Co. - 643 cases, 11 deaths, 495 recovered
- McLean Co. - 475 cases, 21 deaths, 361 recovered
- Union Co. - 818 cases, 9 deaths, 670 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 354 cases, 12 deaths, 271 recovered
