Gov. Pritzker announces program to get computers to those in need
By Jill Lyman | December 16, 2020 at 12:32 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 1:19 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave a COVID-19 update Wednesday.

He announced a program that would help get computers in the hands of Illinoisans who don’t have them.

Wednesday, the state website shows 7,123 new positive cases and 146 additional deaths.

Illinois now has at least 870,600 total positive COVID-19 cases and 14,655 deaths statewide.

The map shows 25 new cases in Wayne County, 22 new cases in White County, 21 new cases in Wabash County, and 14 new cases in Edwards County.

Illinois Coronavirus Website

Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 1,164 cases, 37 deaths
  • White County - 911 cases, 12 deaths
  • Wabash County - 887 cases, 9 deaths
  • Edwards County - 335 cases, 4 deaths

