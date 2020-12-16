Warrick Co. elementary schools will not hold extracurricular activities due to COVID-19

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County School Corporation says due to the severity of COVID-19 in the region, the elementary schools will not hold third quarter extracurricular activities for the 2020-2021 school year.
This includes girls basketball.
In a letter to parents, school officials say they have not made a decision on if students can participate in track. School officials say they will have to review that decision at a later date.
The letter states school officials understand extracurricular activities are beneficial for students, but they say their number one priority is the health and safety of students and staff.
