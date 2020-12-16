Students, teachers at Sorgho Elementary get special surprise from Santa

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Students and teachers at a Daviess County elementary school got a special surprise Wednesday morning.
Santa Claus stopped at Sorgho Elementary to say thanks and hand out gifts to the teachers for all their hard work this year.
Santa made his way through the school, delivering a very special gift.
That gift was a t-shirt designed by Sorgho’s art teacher that tells the story of all the ups and downs the elementary school has been through this school year.
The principal told us how proud she is of her teachers.
“They learned so much this year, and they are willing to learn, and they are willing to do whatever it takes to make sure our students learn this year, and I am just super appreciative of that. I am honored to be a part of that recognition to them,” said Principal Laura Cecil.
With less than a week away from Christmas, Santa will be heading back home to get ready for his big day next week.
