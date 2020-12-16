Owensboro’s KBP to start human clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky BioProcessing (KBP) in Owensboro announced Wednesday that they plan to start its Phase I human study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, according to a press release issued by the company.
KBP officials say this clinical trial in adult volunteers comes after being approved by the FDA for the COVID-19 candidate vaccine.
They say their vaccine candidate will become one of a number of potential vaccines to have progressed past pre-clinical testing.
According to the company, the study is designed to enroll a total of 180 healthy volunteers who will be divided into two age groups, 18 to 49-year-olds, and 50 to 70-year-olds.
Results from the study can be expected in mid-2021, and if positive, officials say they would be allowed to continue into a Phase II study.
KBP says their vaccine candidate was created using plant-based technology. They say taking this unique approach has several positive advantages, including rapid production of the vaccines.
They also say their coronavirus vaccine candidate has the potential to be stable at room temperature.
