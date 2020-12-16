50 Hoosier hospitals to have Pfizer vaccines by end of the week

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 6,283 new coronavirus cases and 125 additional deaths Wednesday.
The total in the Hoosier state now sits at 440,850 confirmed cases and 6,781 total deaths.
The map shows Dubois County is now in red for case rates. It is now the only county in our region in red. Click here to see a list of their requirements and restrictions.
As of Wednesday, the weekly positivity rate was at 18.91 percent. A red designation requires a rate of 15 percent or more.
To combat the spread, the Dubois County Health Department is urging people to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and avoid leaving the house unless absolutely necessary.
The health department’s administrative director, Shawn Werner, said that the arrival of vaccines provides some light at the end of the tunnel, but people need to continue to be diligent with precautionary measures.
“There’s going to be a long bridge to get to that light,” Werner said. “As we get immunity built up in the population from the vaccine, hopefully, we can put this in the past.”
To leave the red designation in the past, Dubois County will need to reduce its positivity rate to less than 15% and maintain that level for at least two consecutive weeks.
The state map shows one new death in Vanderburgh County and one new death in Gibson County.
It shows there are 200 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 67 new cases in Warrick County, 168 new cases in Dubois County, five new cases in Perry County, 19 new cases in Posey County, 31 new cases in Gibson County, 31 new cases in Spencer County, and 21 new cases in Pike County.
Gov. Holcomb gave a COVID-19 update Wednesday.
State health leaders say there will be an online option starting soon to respond to contact tracers.
Five hospitals in Indiana currently have some COVID vaccines. Leaders say 50 hospitals will have them by the end of the week.
The state is working to launch a vaccine data dashboard in the next few weeks, showing how many vaccines have been administered county by county.
They’re looking for volunteers to help with the vaccine process for public.
Indiana’s National Guard, along with New York, has been chosen to be part of a federal pilot program to get the vaccine.
Many of those national guard members are already getting vaccinated as frontline workers are.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 13,110 cases, 172 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 3,633 cases, 35 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 4,401 cases, 81 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,025 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,609 cases, 24 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 2,645 cases, 48 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,180 cases, 10 deaths
- Pike Co. - 742 cases, 23 deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.