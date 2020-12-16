Ivy Tech and USI establish guaranteed admission agreement

Ivy Tech and USI establish guaranteed admission agreement
By 14 News Staff | December 16, 2020 at 2:51 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 5:32 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech Community College and the University of Southern Indiana have established a guaranteed admission agreement.

They say it will help ensure a smooth transfer to specific bachelor’s degree programs at USI, following a student’s successful completion of an Ivy Tech associate degree.

“We are so excited about this opportunity to make earning a bachelor’s degree even more affordable for the communities Ivy Tech and USI serve,” Ivy Tech Chancellor Daniela Vidal said. “This type of agreement gives a student a clear pathway for their degree, and sets clearly the expectations in order to move forward. I would like to thank the University for working with us diligently to make this happen.”

“This agreement expands on our long-standing collaboration to establish and enhance educational pathways that prepare students for success in a rapidly changing economy,” said Dr. Mohammed Khayum, USI Provost.

Qualifying students will be able to transfer in to USI with no less than 60 credit hours, in junior status, toward their bachelor’s degree.

Programs covered by the Guaranteed Admission Agreement include:

Program Major Degree

Biology Biology BA/BS

Biology, Chemistry Science Teaching BA/BS

Business Administration Business Administration BA/BS

Business Administration Economics BA/BS

Business Administration Finance BA/BS

Business Administration Management BA/BS

Business Administration Marketing BA/BS

Business Administration,

Accounting Accounting BA/BS

Chemistry Biochemistry BA/BS

Chemistry Chemistry BA/BS

Computer Science Computer Science BS

Criminal Justice Criminal Justice BA/BS

Early Childhood Education Early Childhood Education BA/BS

Education Elementary Education BA/BS

Education Special Education BA/BS

Engineering Civil Engineering BSCE

Engineering Electrical Engineering BSEE

Engineering Engineering BSE

Engineering Manufacturing Engineering BSMFE

Engineering Mechanical Engineering BSME

Engineering Technology Industrial Supervision BS

Engineering Technology Manufacturing Engineering

Technology BS

Mechanical Engineering

Technology Kinesiology – PE Teaching BA/BS

Psychology Psychology BA/BS

Respiratory Therapy Respiratory Therapy BS

In order to qualify for Guaranteed Admission most programs listed require the student to have a 2.5 cumulative GPA at Ivy Tech, with exceptions of higher GPA requirements for certain majors.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.