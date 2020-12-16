Ivy Tech and USI establish guaranteed admission agreement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech Community College and the University of Southern Indiana have established a guaranteed admission agreement.
They say it will help ensure a smooth transfer to specific bachelor’s degree programs at USI, following a student’s successful completion of an Ivy Tech associate degree.
“We are so excited about this opportunity to make earning a bachelor’s degree even more affordable for the communities Ivy Tech and USI serve,” Ivy Tech Chancellor Daniela Vidal said. “This type of agreement gives a student a clear pathway for their degree, and sets clearly the expectations in order to move forward. I would like to thank the University for working with us diligently to make this happen.”
“This agreement expands on our long-standing collaboration to establish and enhance educational pathways that prepare students for success in a rapidly changing economy,” said Dr. Mohammed Khayum, USI Provost.
Qualifying students will be able to transfer in to USI with no less than 60 credit hours, in junior status, toward their bachelor’s degree.
Programs covered by the Guaranteed Admission Agreement include:
Program Major Degree
Biology Biology BA/BS
Biology, Chemistry Science Teaching BA/BS
Business Administration Business Administration BA/BS
Business Administration Economics BA/BS
Business Administration Finance BA/BS
Business Administration Management BA/BS
Business Administration Marketing BA/BS
Business Administration,
Accounting Accounting BA/BS
Chemistry Biochemistry BA/BS
Chemistry Chemistry BA/BS
Computer Science Computer Science BS
Criminal Justice Criminal Justice BA/BS
Early Childhood Education Early Childhood Education BA/BS
Education Elementary Education BA/BS
Education Special Education BA/BS
Engineering Civil Engineering BSCE
Engineering Electrical Engineering BSEE
Engineering Engineering BSE
Engineering Manufacturing Engineering BSMFE
Engineering Mechanical Engineering BSME
Engineering Technology Industrial Supervision BS
Engineering Technology Manufacturing Engineering
Technology BS
Mechanical Engineering
Technology Kinesiology – PE Teaching BA/BS
Psychology Psychology BA/BS
Respiratory Therapy Respiratory Therapy BS
In order to qualify for Guaranteed Admission most programs listed require the student to have a 2.5 cumulative GPA at Ivy Tech, with exceptions of higher GPA requirements for certain majors.
