44 inmates, 4 staff members at DCDC test positive for COVID-19

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Detention Center made an announcement on Facebook Tuesday, saying that 44 inmates and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
They say they are still waiting for the results of six other inmates.
According to the statement, the inmates that have tested positive are showing mild to moderate symptoms, or are symptomatic.
The Facebook post goes on to say those positive inmates are being treated and monitored by the detention center’s medical provider.
Officials say medical personnel will be monitoring and offering testing to inmates if they present symptoms. As a precautionary measure, they say all programs in all buildings of the facility have been suspended.
The post says the jail staff is continuing to follow CDC guidelines and work with the Green River District Health Department.
