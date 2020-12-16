Henderson Commissioners finalize Bent Creek annexation

--Heard a presentation that was postponed from last week’s meeting on the City’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the year ending June 30, 2020, from Mac Neel of Alexander Thompson Arnold CPAs along with a report about receiving its 21st Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the previous fiscal year. The City also recently received its third Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award, giving it a sweep (and a Triple Crown Medallion) from the Government Finance Officers Association.