Henderson Commissioners finalize Bent Creek annexation

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners finalized an ordinance that annexes one section of Bent Creek Subdivision Tuesday,
The annexation, effective Jan. 2, includes 63 properties located just off Kentucky 812 (Airline Road)
The board also passed a resolution creating a City of Henderson Small Business Continuity Grant Program that is intended to bring some relief to qualifying small businesses in the city that have been (or will be) adversely affected by the ongoing pandemic.
The program intends to distribute $300,000 through a partnership with Henderson Economic Development and Henderson Chamber of Commerce. The application process will open on Dec. 21.
The board on Tuesday passed first reading of a budget amendment to allocate the funding for the program.
In some of the other business, the commission:
--Heard a presentation that was postponed from last week’s meeting on the City’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the year ending June 30, 2020, from Mac Neel of Alexander Thompson Arnold CPAs along with a report about receiving its 21st Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the previous fiscal year. The City also recently received its third Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award, giving it a sweep (and a Triple Crown Medallion) from the Government Finance Officers Association.
--Passed a resolution accepting CARES Act relief reimbursement funds totally $635,064.
--Passed a municipal order purchasing six police vehicles.
--Finalized an ordinance that changes the regular meeting time of the Board of Commissioners to 3 p.m. through July 1, 2021.
--Presented a 25-year service award pin to Rogena Bugg, a school crossing guard with the Henderson Police Department.
The meeting followed a work session that provided an update and review of the replacement of Fire Station No. 1 and Fire Station No. 2.
