Frontline healthcare workers receive first COVID-19 vaccinations at Deaconess Hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After ten long months of facing a pandemic not seen in our lifetime, there’s a bit of history in the making.
The first COVID-19 vaccines are coming out of the vials at Deaconess in Evansville, and we’re all hoping this will begin to put the coronavirus in the rearview mirror.
“I think hope is the right word,” says Deaconess Health System President Dr. James Porter. “It could not come at a better time for us in health care. These are tough days for the people up on our patient care units. Our intensive care units are full. Our nurses and doctors have been working long, hard hours. There is no end in sight, other than this vaccine.”
Historic moments took place Wednesday morning inside Deaconess Gateway as some of the first frontline healthcare workers received the vaccine.
This was a process that officials at Deaconess say they wanted to get right. With that in mind, officials did a run-through where the first five employees were vaccinated on Tuesday night.
They say those five were lab and pharmacy employees.
On Wednesday morning, healthcare workers lined up in two rows of four and had a few nurses administering the Pfizer vaccine.
Within about a minute, they could breathe a sigh of relief, knowing this vaccination is one step closer to battling this virus that has taken so many lives.
”I’m a family physician seeing patients on the front line,” says Dr. Amanda Bohleber, a family medicine doctor with Deaconess. “Today is a historic day. It’s very emotional, but it’s very memorable. We’ve been fighting for nine months against this terrible virus. Today, we take our vaccines to say the virus stops with us. We are very excited to turn the tides and take back our community.”
Karen Bass was one of the nurses who volunteered to administer the vaccines to her colleagues. She has more than 20 years of experience, but says this moment is historic.
“I’m happy to be part of Deaconess,” says Bass, “and the first people who are administering this to the frontline workers, and being part of the solution for this horrible pandemic.”
Healthcare workers said Wednesday they were thinking of their teammates while receiving the vaccine.
“Most importantly, I would say the nurses in our hospitals,” says Dr. Anthony Kaiser, a physician with Evansville Surgical Associates. “They have been dealing with the brunt of this pandemic. They have been working way more hours nonstop under stressful situations that we have not seen in this society in 100 years.”
“We were thinking about our team,” says Samantha Payne, an ICU team leader for Deaconess. “We were thinking about our patients. We want to be safe, to keep our patients safe, and we want our community to be safe. I think it was really important not just for my family, but for everybody, and most importantly, the people who look up to us.”
Deaconess says they have about 1,000 vaccines currently available. Employees are able to sign up to receive the vaccine through the state’s website or at the hospital.
Employees will, however, have to come back in three weeks to get the second dose of the vaccine.
You can watch Wednesday morning’s coverage of the vaccine being administered below.
Officials with Deaconess say they will start vaccinating healthcare workers 12 hours a day, seven days a week, as they expect more shipments in the coming weeks.
“As soon as the Moderna vaccine hopefully gets approved,” says Dr. Porter, “the supplies will be going up. Hopefully that will then get us to another phase with the state of Indiana with vaccines, and we can start offering them to broader group.”
Dr. Kaiser says despite this exciting news, he is worried about the next few months of the pandemic, because hospitals in our region are still very close to capacity. He wants to emphasize the fight is not over, and community members can help frontline workers by continuing to mask up and avoid large crowds.
“Do the things that we’ve been doing” says Dr. Bohleber, “and when the vaccine becomes available, please step up. Let the virus stop with you.”
