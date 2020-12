EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our wintry mix came and went with little fanfare on Wednesday morning. Clouds will slowly depart the Tri-State over the next couple of days. Temperatures will remain cooler than average with highs in the mid 30s on Thursday, rising into the mid 40s over the weekend. Rain chances return Saturday and may carry into early Sunday, too. Temperatures will climb into the 50s for the first part of next week.