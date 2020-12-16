A.M. Rain & Snow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Snow mixing with rain through the morning commute. Low temperatures near freezing but temps will climb into the upper 30s during the afternoon. Little to no snow accumulation. However, scattered slick spots on bridges and elevated roadways.
Alert Days: Wednesday morning (snow mixing with rain during the commute…slick spots possible)
Thursday, becoming mostly sunny as high temperatures remain in the upper 30s. Mostly sunny and warmer Friday as high temps climb into the mid-40s.
