Aces post dominating effort in win over Oakland City

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -In its second-straight home contest, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team opened an early lead on Oakland City and held onto it in an 84-52 victory over the Mighty Oaks on Wednesday night inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.
Sophomore Abby Feit paced Evansville with a career-high 28 points, while notching her second-straight double-double with 14 rebounds. Feit also added career-high totals in steals (six) and blocks (four) to lead the way for Evansville. Also finishing in double-figures for Evansville were junior A’Niah Griffin with 18 points and sophomore Jossie Hudson with a career-best 13 points. The Mighty Oaks were led by Tabby Klem and Marissa Austin who each tallied 15 points for Oakland City.
Evansville controlled the game eary, jumping out to an 8-2 lead midway through the opening quarter. Feit fueled the offense early on for the Aces, scoring nine of Evansville’s first 13 points and pushing the Aces’ lead to seven. The Mighty Oaks wouldn’t let Evansville break away in the first quarter as Oakland City only let the Aces’ stretch their lead to double digits in the final two minutes of the opening stanza.
The Mighty Oaks continued to stay in the contest in the second period, out-scoring Evansville 15-14 in the quarter. A three-pointer by Tabby Klem with 1:02 left in the half cut Evansville’s lead to just seven at 35-28, but the Aces closed the half with three-straight points to take a 10-point lead at the break.
The third quarter was all Evansville as the Aces were plus-18 in the period, out-scoring Oakland City, 27-9. A 25-3 Evansville run that began with 8:04 left in the third and lasted until under one-minute left in the quarter is what powered the Aces to a nearly 30-point advantage heading into the final 10 minutes.
Trading baskets most of the fourth quarter, Evansville held onto its large lead and closed out the Mighty Oaks for the 32-point win.
The Aces dominated the boards on the night, out-rebounding Oakland City, 52-30, including 15 boards on the offensive end.
Evansville’s break before its next opponent is short as the Aces face Miami (Ohio) on Saturday afternoon at 1 PM inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse in their final contest before a 10-day holiday break.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
