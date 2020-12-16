Aces post dominating effort in win over Oakland City

Evansville controlled the game eary, jumping out to an 8-2 lead midway through the opening quarter. Feit fueled the offense early on for the Aces, scoring nine of Evansville’s first 13 points and pushing the Aces’ lead to seven. The Mighty Oaks wouldn’t let Evansville break away in the first quarter as Oakland City only let the Aces’ stretch their lead to double digits in the final two minutes of the opening stanza.