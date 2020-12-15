Gov. Pritzker announces spending reduction for 2021

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave his Tuesday coronavirus update.
Tuesday, the state website shows 7,359 new positive cases and 115 additional deaths.
Illinois now has at least 863,477 total positive COVID-19 cases and 14,509 deaths statewide.
The map shows 12 new cases in Wayne County, 18 new cases in White County, 22 new cases in Wabash County, and 10 new cases in Edwards County.
Earlier Tuesday, Governor Pritzker and Dr. Ezike witnessed the first COVID-19 vaccination in Illinois.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,139 cases, 37 deaths
- White County - 889 cases, 12 deaths
- Wabash County - 866 cases, 9 deaths
- Edwards County - 321 cases, 4 deaths
Also Tuesday, Governor Pritzker announced more than $700 million in spending reductions for fiscal year 2021.
The plan includes a hiring freeze, grant reductions and operational savings.
Gov. Pritzker also announced the following measures:
- Negotiations with AFSCME and other employee unions to identify $75 million in personnel cost adjustments, which could include furlough days.
- Creation of a Department of Corrections facilities closure work group to identify additional savings due to the lower offender population.
“From the beginning of my term in office, I’ve worked hard to bring honest solutions to the table, doing the hard things that must be done to put our fiscal house in order - including bringing efficiencies to lower the cost of operating state government, working to reduce the budget pressure of pension liabilities, investing in the expansion of revenue producing industries, and attracting our most promising economic assets — our college bound seniors – to stay in Illinois rather than go to college elsewhere,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I promised to be a governor who balances the budget and begins paying down the bills that my predecessor left behind. I promised to invest in education, job training and job creation. Before COVID hit us, we did that. And despite all the current challenges, I am confident we will continue our ascent to economic strength and fiscal stability.
The Governor previously announced the sale of $2 billion in three-year notes to the Municipal Liquidity Facility to help Illinois bridge the gap due to dramatic revenue losses as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
That transaction will be finalized by the end of the calendar year.
