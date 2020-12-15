Vanderburgh Co. invests $577K for broadband expansion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Commissioners awarded a Rural Broadband Request for Proposal (RFP) to Watch Communications.
The main focus for this wireless solution is northern Vanderburgh County.
According to the proposal, most residents in Priority Area A, who choose to engage with Watch, should be served with internet speeds up to 100 megabits per second, download speed and ten megabits per second upload speed.
“Beyond highway, water and sewer needs, broadband is the most critical infrastructure required for the 21st Century,” said Cheryl Musgrave, the Vanderburgh County Commissioner who has been working to enhance broadband for over a year now. “Broadband access is such an essential service that without it our community suffers.”
The proposed project will also benefit existing Watch customers in Vanderburgh County with an increase in speed and reliability of service. The total cost of the project is $941,900 with the county contributing $577,000.
“Possibly the most important highway that needs continual support is the information highway,” stated Jeff Hatfield, President, Vanderburgh County Commission. “Considering how broadband intersects with almost every single aspect of our daily lives, supporting funding rural broadband was the right thing to do.”
Vanderburgh County Commissioner Ben Shoulders echoed a similar tone, “If the pandemic has brought anything to light, it has been the glaring gap in our county’s broadband infrastructure.”
The Vanderburgh County Redevelopment Commission previously approved $1.69 million to support extending broadband in rural portions of the county.
