UE students protest academic realignment proposal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a campus protest Tuesday at the University of Evansville.
The event was supposed to be at the front oval on campus.
UE would not allow media on campus for the event, so protestors moved closer to the public sidewalk.
Students held signs and gave speeches against a proposed “academic realignment” by the UE board that would cut three departments, 17 majors, and nearly 40 faculty members.
Majors such as music, philosophy and religion, computer science, and history could all be eliminated under the proposal.
