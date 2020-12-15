Rain/Snow Late Tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear skies as temps cascade into the low to mid-20s with a hard frost. Sunny early but clouds will finish as high temps struggle into the upper 30s. Tonight, cloudy with rain mixing with snow late with lows near freezing.
Wednesday, snow mixing with rain through the morning commute. Temps near freezing early but temps will climb into the upper 30s during the afternoon. Little to no snow accumulation.
Alert Days: Wednesday morning (snow mixing with rain during the commute…slick spots possible)
