Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Baptist Health in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Baptist Health officials in Madisonville tell us 975 Pfizer vaccines have arrived at the hospital Tuesday morning.
The President of Baptist Health, Robert Ramey, sent us the following statement:
“Baptist Health Madisonville has been working tirelessly to care for our community throughout Covid-19. We are excited and grateful to be chosen as one of the first locations in the commonwealth to have the opportunity to vaccinate our healthcare heroes to help stop the spread and devastation caused by this virus. We anxiously await the time when more vaccine becomes available so that our friends and neighbors will become vaccinated as well and help end this pandemic.”
Officials tell us they will be vaccinating their first employees Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.