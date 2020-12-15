Owensboro nonprofits to receive free hygiene supplies & PPE

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro nonprofits are set to receive free hygiene supplies and PPE thanks to the Louisville-based health organization SOS.
SOS is donating more than 1,500 pounds of personal hygiene and personal protection equipment supplies worth $23,000 to 15 nonprofits in the Owensboro region.
The event is being organized by The Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
The following nonprofits will be picking up those supplies Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m.
- Boulware Mission
- CASA of Ohio Valley
- Crossroads Emergency Shelter
- Fresh Start for Women
- Friends of Sinners
- Gerrard House
- Help Office
- Mary Kendall Home
- OASIS
- St. Benedict’s Men’s Shelter
- St. Benedict’s Women & Families Services
- St. Joseph’s Peace Mission
- The Center of Owensboro-Daviess County
- Community Dental Clinic
- Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County
SOS focuses on mitigating health disparities in the underserved community by providing critically needed medical supplies and health resources to more than 342 organizations.
