New special events center hosts soft opening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday was the soft opening for a new wedding and special events resource center.
Divine Impressions was the brainchild of Ebonie Ward that will offer all the amenities of a spa and wedding planning atmosphere for those on a tight budget.
“In 2011 I wrote the plan for a resource center because I believe there are people that don’t celebrate life’s events cause they feel like they need a lot of money, so the idea is to make it affordable yet give the feel of elegance,” said owner Ebonie Ward.
Divine Impressions will open to the public on Saturday.
