23 new local Hoosier COVID deaths reported out of state’s 129

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 4,347 new coronavirus cases and 129 additional deaths Tuesday.
The total in the Hoosier state now sits at 434,642 confirmed cases and 6,657 total deaths.
The state map shows 14 new deaths in Vanderburgh County, three new deaths in Warrick County, one new death in Dubois County, two new deaths in Posey County, two new deaths in Gibson County, and one new death in Pike County.
According to the state map, there are 104 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 21 new cases in Warrick County, 65 new cases in Dubois County, two new cases in Perry County, 10 new cases in Posey County, 11 new cases in Gibson County, 11 new cases in Spencer County, and five new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 12,910 cases, 171 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 3,465 cases, 35 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 4,334 cases, 81 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,020 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,590 cases, 24 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 2,614 cases, 47 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,149 cases, 10 deaths
- Pike Co. - 721 cases, 23 deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.