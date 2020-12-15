10 more local COVID-19 deaths reported in KY; Green River District adds 228 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported five more COVID-19 related deaths and 228 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 131 are in Daviess County, 34 are in Henderson County, 21 are in Ohio County, 18 are in Union County, 10 are in Webster County, nine are in Hancock County, and there are five new cases in McLean County.
Green River health officials say the COVID-19 related deaths include three residents of Ohio County and two residents of Daviess County.
The district has now recorded a total of 10,595 confirmed cases. Of those cases, officials say 7,907 residents of the seven-county region have recovered from the virus.
Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing five new deaths and 25 more cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen 2,283 total cases. Of those confirmed cases, health officials say 1,451 residents have recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 750 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 4,550 cases, 73 deaths, 3,305 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,678 cases, 30 deaths, 1,467 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 2,283 cases, 82 deaths, 1,451 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,324 cases, 27 deaths, 954 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,459 cases, 47 deaths, 1,868 recovered
- Webster Co. - 630 cases, 10 deaths, 490 recovered
- McLean Co. - 470 cases, 21 deaths, 359 recovered
- Union Co. - 810 cases, 10 deaths, 664 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 352 cases, 12 deaths, 267 recovered
