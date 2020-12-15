John Hopkins doctor weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some Tri-State hospitals will be giving out the first COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as Wednesday.
That includes Deaconess and Baptist Health in Madisonville.
Deaconess officials say frontline workers are already signed up to get the shot bright and early.
However, there’s still a lot of questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.
Many Americans want to know what they’re getting into before the shot goes in their arm.
We spoke with the doctor behind those vaccine trials. The first thing she wants the public to know is getting the vaccine is much safer than not getting it at all.
We talked about a lot of rumors circulating on social media, and according to John Hopkins University, this vaccine doesn’t alter your DNA.
It could have some side effects though that are flu-like symptoms. Those should go away a few days after the second dose.
However, right now, the biggest concern is getting enough doses to vaccinate the entire United States population.
“Pfizer has a lot of vaccine experience. I think right now, what they’re doing is working on the formulation to address the storage conditions, that will take months probably,” said Dr. Anne Durbin, professor of international health at John Hopkins University. “Then they will have to have enough vials to put the vaccine in.”
Right now, we know with the Pfizer vaccine, you will have to get it twice, three weeks apart.
For the Moderna vaccine, if approved, you would need to get the second dose four weeks apart.
Officials say it is important to get both doses of the same vaccine, and people could start to see immunity as soon as 10 days after the first dose.
It will be important to continue to wear your mask even after you get the vaccine.
That’s because they say it is too early to tell how long the protection will last at this point. They expect to know more here in the next year or so.
That is when we will know if this is going to be an annual vaccine, just like getting your flu shot.
