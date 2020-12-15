INDOT replacing U.S. 41 bridge over Pigeon Creek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Following an extensive review of the damage to the U.S. 41 Pigeon Creek Bridge in Evansville, officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation say they have decided to replace it.
Since January, INDOT has been working toward a solution for the truss bridge on U.S. 41 after it was hit by a truck and left unusable.
Officials say the decision to replace the bridge is, in part, due to reduced costs for maintenance over the bridge’s lifespan and less risk of a future bridge strike as a modern replacement would not have a height restriction.
The initial cost of the project is expected to be about $10 million, which includes the cost of raising the replacement bridge to match the grade of the structure in the northbound lanes and the associated pavement work.
The estimate also includes a pavement repair on U.S. 41 from Diamond Avenue to Lynch Road.
The project is scheduled for a spring 2021 letting, pending a review of the project by the Federal Highway Administration and final signatures on all historic bridge documents.
If no further revision is required, this project is expected to begin construction in summer 2021.
