Givance’s 3-point play seals 66-63 win over SEMO

Senior Evan Kuhlman drilled a three on the pass from Givance to open the scoring in overtime before Givance hit a basket to make it a 61-58 game. With 44 ticks remaining, a Frederking free throw put the lead at four. The Redhawks never gave up, tying the game on a Chris Harris jumper with eight seconds left in the extra period. That was just enough time for the Aces to counter. Givance took the inbound pass to the other end where he connected on his seventh basket of the night while drawing contact where he would hit the ensuing free throw to put Evansville on top. A last-second heave from half court fell short, sealing the second UE win in a row.