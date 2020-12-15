EVSC Announces Class of 2020 Hall of Fame

Walter “Walt” Lewis graduated from Bosse High School and afterward served nine years of active duty in the army/air force. He used the GI Bill to earn undergraduate and master degrees in education and began his teaching career at Harrison High School. Continuing his career at Central High School for eleven years as disciplinary assistant principal, he was later named the first principal of Stanley Hall Enrichment Center. His last ten years were spent as the principal of Harrison High School. After his retirement from the EVSC, Walt worked for thirteen years at the University of Evansville as an assistant professor and the interim chairman of the school of education. He served over twenty years in the U. S. Army Reserves, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. His community service includes various veterans associations, the Public Education Foundation, the Green River Kiwanis Club, and the Evansville Retired Teachers Association, recently serving as president.