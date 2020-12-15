Evansville Salvation Army starts Toy Town

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army opened up Toy Town on Tuesday.
The yearly program gives toys and food out to families in need.
Major Mark Turner said this year, they’ve drawn in more recipients than usual, and of the 1,123 people enrolled this year, half of them have never needed the Salvation Army’s help before.
“We’re finding that so many people said this is the only Christmas they’re going to have this year,” he said. “They just don’t have the financial means.”
He said that the increased demand was due to the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nakeya Kendrick, who moved to Evansville shortly before the pandemic broke out, says she signed up for the program to help support her four kids.
“There’s a lot of things that have been going on in 2020,” Kendrick said. “Throughout all that I can still say that I’m blessed.”
People receiving gifts from Toy Town signed up ahead of time, and the Salvation Army picked out gifts for their children.
All gifts will be given out in a drive-through setup at the Washington Square Mall from December 15 to December 17.
