Cops for Kids looks different due to pandemic

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, first responders are working with Walmart to give kids a special Christmas.
Officers from the Princeton Police Department took part in the annual Cops for Kids event Tuesday at Walmart.
Normally the officers would be running around with dozens of kids, helping them pick out toys. Because of the pandemic, things changed this year.
Instead, the department is participating in Walmart’s Giving Tree, which will provide presents to local children.
Police Chief Derek McGraw says this project wouldn’t be possible without donations from the community.
“Our community is just so behind this program. We don’t have to have to ask for money anymore,” said Chief McGraw. “We used to stand on the street with buckets, and just count pennies. And our community is phenomenal in this. Thousands of dollars come in every year to help us support this.”
The event will provide 18 local children with presents this Christmas.
